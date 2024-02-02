Texas Medical Board Under Pressure to Define Emergency Exception to Abortion Ban
February 2, 2024
(STAT News) – Amid ongoing uncertainty about when abortions are permissible in Texas, the state’s medical board is under growing pressure to issue guidance on what type of emergency qualifies for an exemption from the state’s abortion ban.
Two high-profile abortion supporters filed a petition in January requesting the board define what would be grounds for a legal abortion, and their efforts are backed by activists from across the political divide. (Read More)