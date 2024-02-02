As 988 Centers Struggle to Hire, Burnout Plagues Some Crisis Stuff

(ABC News) – But now, some 988 workers such as Mosby — who were already in significant shortage — say they’re burning out and leaving the job. Data obtained by ABC News found that, in some states such as Oklahoma and Colorado, more than one-third of employees left within months of taking their first call. In addition, turnover rates continue to increase across the United States. In Washington, for example, state data shows attrition rates increased 1.5 times between 2022 and 2023. (Read More)