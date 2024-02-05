‘The Situation Has Become Appalling’: Fake Scientific Papers Push Research Credibility to Crisis Point

(The Guardian) – Tens of thousands of bogus research papers are being published in journals in an international scandal that is worsening every year, scientists have warned. Medical research is being compromised, drug development hindered and promising academic research jeopardised thanks to a global wave of sham science that is sweeping laboratories and universities. Last year the annual number of papers retracted by research journals topped 10,000 for the first time. Most analysts believe the figure is only the tip of an iceberg of scientific fraud. (Read More)