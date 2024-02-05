The Moral Panic Over Ozempic Misses the Point

(New York Magazine) – The drugs have been treated as an existential threat to the still-new body-positivity movement or a shortcutprimarily for the rich and already thin. Stories that have considered what the drugs could mean for the not-rich offer dour arguments that Ozempic will exacerbate health inequalities or break the health-care bank. Having emerged at the same time as AI assistants like ChatGPT, these drugs have been assessed during a broad reckoning with what it means to take the effort out of hard things. The overarching implication is that even if the medicines are as amazing as the studies claim, we can’t afford them, and even if we can afford them, we probably want them for the wrong reasons. The media class has turned Ozempic into a mirror for our cultural shortcomings, but when we stare at it primarily in search of our reflection, we miss the chance to recognize its true significance. (Read More)