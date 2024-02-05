The Clinics Treating Dementia Symptoms Before They Start
February 5, 2024
(New York Times) – Would you join a special clinic to stave off dementia, even if old age is years away? Medical centers are starting programs to identify patients’ chances of cognitive decline and recommend ways to delay or prevent it. Most patients are in their 40s to 60s; some clinics take patients as young as 18. Insurance covers some services, otherwise tests and visits can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars. (Read More)