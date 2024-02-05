How the Funeral Industry Got the FTC to Hide Bad Actors

(Wall Street Journal) – Unethical funeral homes have exploited grieving customers for decades. What consumers don’t know is that many of the industry’s bad actors have been hidden from the public thanks to a sweetheart deal struck between the Federal Trade Commission and the funeral industry more than 25 years ago.

In that deal, unlike any known to exist between the FTC and any other industry, the names of funeral homes that violate rules requiring price transparency and fair practices aren’t made public to consumers, as long as they complete a virtual remedial program run by the funeral industry’s own lobbying group. (Read More)