The U.S. Is Selling Its Helium. Will Balloons and M.R.I.s Be OK?

(New York Times) – The way we get helium — which is used for everything from lifting rockets and balloons to cooling nuclear reactors and the machines used in an estimated 40 million M.R.I. scans done each year across the country — is about to change because of an auction of the federal helium reserves. The United States last month auctioned off its federal helium reserves, which are near Amarillo, Texas, to a private company, raising concerns that supplies of the substance could be disrupted. (Read More)