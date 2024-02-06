Magic Mushroom Busts Rose as Psychedelics Gained Favor
February 6, 2024
(Axios) – While the active ingredient in magic mushrooms is gaining acceptance as a behavioral health treatment, law enforcement seizures of the substance increased nearly 3.5 times from the beginning of 2017 through 2022, according to a new National Institutes of Health-funded study. Why it matters: The increase underscores the fast-changing legal landscape around psychedelics and suggests availability of the tightly regulated substances may be increasing. (Read More)