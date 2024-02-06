Is Housing Health Care? State Medicaid Programs Increasingly Say ‘Yes’

February 6, 2024

A person sitting on a box next to a building

(KFF Health News) – States are plowing billions of dollars into a high-stakes health care experiment that’s exploding around the country: using scarce public health insurance money to provide housing for the poorest and sickest Americans.

California is going the biggest, pumping $12 billion into an ambitious Medicaid initiative largely to help homeless patients find housing, pay for it, and avoid eviction. (Read More)

