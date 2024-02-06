Is Housing Health Care? State Medicaid Programs Increasingly Say ‘Yes’
February 6, 2024
States are plowing billions of dollars into a high-stakes health care experiment that's exploding around the country: using scarce public health insurance money to provide housing for the poorest and sickest Americans.
California is going the biggest, pumping $12 billion into an ambitious Medicaid initiative largely to help homeless patients find housing, pay for it, and avoid eviction.