AI & Personhood: Imitation Isn’t Enough

(Commonweal) – In December, the AI Research Group for the Vatican Centre for Digital Culture released Encountering AI: Ethical and Anthropological Investigations, a study of artificial intelligence and its role in human life and society. The result is a book intended to guide conversation and discernment about the ethical uses of AI for Catholics and non-Catholics. Noreen Herzfeld, the Nicholas and Bernice Reuter Professor of Science and Religion at St. John’s University and the College of St. Benedict, and John P. Slattery, the director of Carl G. Grefenstette Center for Ethics in Science, Technology, and Law at Duquesne University, are two of the book’s authors. Bishop Paul Tighe is the secretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education and the founder of the Centre for Digital Culture. They spoke recently with Associate Editor Regina Munch. Their conversation has been edited for clarity and length. (Read More)