As Cancer Treatment Advances, Patients and Doctors Push Back Against Drugs’ Harsh Side Effects
February 6, 2024
(ABC News) – For cancer patients, the harsh side effects of powerful drugs have long been the trade-off for living longer. Now, patients and doctors are questioning whether all that suffering is necessary. They’ve ignited a movement to radically change how new cancer drugs are tested, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration urging drugmakers to do a better job at finding the lowest effective dose, even if it takes more time. (Read More)