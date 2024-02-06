The Census Bureau Is Dropping a Controversial Proposal to Change Disability Statistics

(NPR) – The U.S. Census Bureau is no longer moving forward with a controversial proposal that could have shrunk a key estimated rate of disability in the United States by about 40%, the bureau’s director said Tuesday in a blog post. The announcement comes just over two weeks after the bureau said the majority of the more than 12,000 public comments it received about proposed changes to its annual American Community Survey cited concerns over changing the survey’s disability questions. (Read More)