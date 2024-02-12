A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available
February 12, 2024
The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 49, no. 1, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Phenomenological Interview and Gender Dysphoria: A Third Pathway for Diagnosis and Treatment” by Geoffrey Dierckxsens and Teresa R Baron
- “Patient Expertise and Medical Authority: Epistemic Implications for the Provider–Patient Relationship” by Jamie Carlin Watson
- “How to Exercise Integrity in Medical Billing: Don’t Distort Prices, Don’t Free-Ride on Other Physicians” by Christopher Langston
- “The Relational Care Framework: Promoting Continuity or Maintenance of Selfhood in Person-Centered Care” by Matthew Tieu and Steve Matthews