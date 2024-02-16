A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

February 16, 2024

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 390, no. 4, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Mind the Gap — Machine Learning, Dataset Shift, and History in the Age of Clinical Algorithms” by A.S. Lea and D.S. Jones
  • “Transforming Population Health — ARPA-H’s New Program Targeting Broken Incentives” by D. Sanghavi and D. Alley
  • “Heartbeat” by M. Glass
  • “Interactive Perspective: Effective Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder — Finding Recovery and Staying Safe” by S. Bagley, et al.
  • “Hospital Prices for Physician-Administered Drugs for Patients with Private Insurance” by J.C. Robinson, C. Whaley and S.S. Dhruva

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Journal Articles, Multimedia Resources, Pharma, Public Health

Ad