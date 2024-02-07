Health Officials Ask for Bids to Run Revamped Organ Transplant System
February 7, 2024
(Axios) – The Biden administration hasopened up applications to run a revamped network for distributing donated organs — but lack of funding could jeopardize those efforts, federal health officials said Tuesday. Why it matters: This is the first time in four decades the government will solicit multiple contracts to run the organ transplant system, hoping to foster more competition and ultimately improve patient care. (Read More)