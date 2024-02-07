Studies Cited in Case Over Abortion Pill Are Retracted Due to Flaws and Conflicts of Interest

(ABC News) – A medical journal has retracted two studies claiming to show the harms of the abortion pill mifepristone, citing conflicts of interest by the authors and flaws in their research. Two of the three studies retracted by medical publisher Sage Perspectives were cited in a pivotal Texas court ruling that has threatened access to the pill. The U.S. Supreme Court will take up the case next month, with a decision expected later this year. (Read More)