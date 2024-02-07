Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Tied to Less Alzheimer’s Risk

(MedPage Today) – Erectile dysfunction drugs were associated with reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease, electronic health record (EHR) data from 270,000 men in the U.K. suggested. Over a median follow-up of about 5 years, men who started taking phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitors were less likely to have an Alzheimer’s diagnosis than nonusers (adjusted HR 0.82, 95% CI 0.72-0.93), reported Ruth Brauer, PhD, of the University College London, and co-authors. (Read More)