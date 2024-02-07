Former Doctor Accused of Helping Person Die by Suicide in New York Motel Is Charged with Manslaughter

(NBC News) – Miller serves on the advisory board of Choice and Dignity — an end-of-life nonprofit group based in Arizona that believes “everyone has the right to have their individual end-of-life plans respected and honored,” according to its website.

Medical aid in dying has long been controversial. It is legal in 10 states — including California and New Jersey — and Washington, D.C., according to Death with Dignity, an end-of-life advocacy and policy reform organization. It is not legal in New York state, though it has been proposed — and has stalled — in the Legislature. (Read More)