Why a Cheap, Effective Treatment for Diarrhea Is Underused

(Nature) – Every year, half a million children under five die of diarrhoea globally — but doctors and pharmacists often don’t prescribe a cheap lifesaving treatment for the condition. A large Indian study suggests that this happens because prescribers don’t think that their patients want the therapy.

Most private doctors and pharmacists in the study understand the benefits of an oral rehydration solution (ORS). The treatment, a pre-mixed sachet of salts and sugars that is mixed with water, has been around for more than half a century. It prevents dehydration and drastically reduces the risk of children dying from diarrhoea. (Read More)