A Criminal Actor Is to Blame for a Dayslong Cyberattack on a Chicago Hospital, Officials Say
February 8, 2024
(ABC News) – A large children’s hospital in Chicago remains hobbled by a cyberattack that began more than a week ago, cutting doctors and nurses off from digital patient records and limiting parents’ ability to communicate with their kids’ caregivers. Officials at Lurie Children’s Hospital said Thursday that they are still working with the FBI and other law enforcement but told reporters that a “known criminal threat actor” had accessed the hospital’s network. (Read More)