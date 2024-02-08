States Crack Down on Social Media for Teens: ‘There Are No Guardrails’

(Wall Street Journal) – It’s not just Congress. States are taking on social media’s grip on teenagers, too. Officials in New York are pushing to restrict the algorithms that power a platform’s feed, making it the latest state to attempt to rein in the big tech companies in the wake of federal inaction.

Other states have hit legal roadblocks by attempting to shield children from specific types of content or restrict minors from signing up for accounts. If New York is successful, it would offer other states a legal pathway to pursue.