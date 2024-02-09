This Small Wearable Device Reduces Parkinson’s Symptoms

(Wired) – In the 19th century, French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot noticed that Parkinson’s symptoms seemed to be markedly better after patients had been on long carriage or train rides, and subsequent research has revealed that rhythmic auditory, visual, or physical stimulation can help Parkinson’s patients walk more fluidly through what’s known as “cueing.”

In 2019, Yung founded Charco Neurotech, a Cambridge-based startup named after the French neurologist, which has developed a wearable device that promises to reduce the symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Charco's device, the CUE1, is a small plastic disc with an electric motor inside. It sits on the wearer's sternum, where it vibrates at a high frequency in a pattern that's been proven to reduce the symptoms of Parkinson's through cueing.