Ecuador’s High Court Decriminalizes Euthanasia, Following a Lawsuit by a Terminally Ill Patient

February 9, 2024

A gavel laying on a white surface

(ABC News) – Ecuador’s high court on Wednesday decriminalized euthanasia and ordered lawmakers and health officials to draft rules and regulations for the procedure. The decision of Ecuador’s Constitutional Court came in response to a lawsuit from a terminally ill woman diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS, who had argued that she should be allowed to have death with dignity. (Read More)

