New Weight-Loss Drugs Linked to Lower Risk of Depression: Study
February 9, 2024
(Axios) – Patients taking some new diabetes and weight-loss drugs are less likely to be diagnosed with depression and anxiety after starting the medication, according to a study of over 4 million patient records. Why it matters: It adds to evidence that the class of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists do not increase risk of depression following anecdotal reports of increased suicidal thoughts in patients taking them. (Read More)