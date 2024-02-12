Uterine Cancer Was Easy to Treat. Now It’s Killing More Women Than Ever.

(Wall Street Journal) – Uterine is the only cancer for which survival has fallen in the past four decades, the American Cancer Society said. The disease will kill some 13,250 women in the U.S. this year, the group estimates, surpassing ovarian cancer to become the deadliest gynecologic cancer. Case rates have been increasing by about 1% annually over the past decade, with steeper rises for Black and Hispanic women. (Read More)