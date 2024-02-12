Oregon’s First Case of Human Plague in 8 Years Likely Came from a Pet Cat

(NBC News) – Health officials announced this week that a resident of Deschutes County — a rural part of Oregon — was diagnosed with plague, marking the state’s first human case in more than eight years. The person was likely infected by their pet cat, who had developed symptoms, according to Deschutes County Health Services.

Humans are most commonly exposed to plague from the bites of fleas carrying Yersinia pestis, the bacterium that causes the disease. (Read More)