Why Is There an ADHD Medication Shortage in 2024? What’s Making Generics of Vyvanse, Adderall and More So Scarce

(CBS News) – Supply from drugmakers for the stimulant medications most commonly prescribed for ADHD are still falling short of demand, the Food and Drug Administration says, and many Americans who rely on these treatments are wondering why the nationwide shortage is continuing into its second year. Federal officials say they believe this year’s caps on production of the controlled substances — put in place by the Drug Enforcement Administration — will be enough to meet growing demand from patients in need of the treatments.

But those limits have prompted concerns that the DEA itself is exacerbating the shortage, with generic drugmakers saying they have run up against the federal quotas.