How Do You Live While Your Brother Is Dying? ‘Suncoast’ Is a Teen Take on Hospice

(NPR) – A new film streaming on Hulu considers a subject that’s sometimes in the news, but not often in entertainment: hospice end-of-life care. Suncoast is writer-director Laura Chinn’s fictional account of her life in the early 2000s as a Florida teen with a severely ill older brother.

Chinn’s brother had brain cancer – by the end he was unable to see, hear, or walk. He was “losing his ability to just mentally process any kind of conversation,” she recalls, “so I knew his body was ready to go.” (Read More)