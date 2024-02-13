Canadians Without Life Threatening Diseases Are Being Encouraged to Consider Suicide, Opinion

(Newsweek via MSN) – A confession: Initially, I welcomed the idea of assisted dying, believing it could be a humane choice for those at the late stages of irreversible illnesses to make choices on their own behalf. However, my growing concern lies in the application of MAID by the Canadian government.

I am now skeptical about the true autonomy of individuals opting for assisted death, especially in a country with socialized health care. (Read More)