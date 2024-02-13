Beware: The Apple Vision Pro May Rewire Our Brains in Unexpected Ways

(Insider via MSN) – The Vision Pro, like the similarly kitted-out Quest 3 and Quest Pro headsets from Meta, uses what’s known as “passthrough” video — cameras and other sensors that capture imagery of the outside world and reproduce it inside the device. They feed you a synthetic environment made to look like the real one, with Apple apps and other non-real elements floating in front of it. Apple and Meta are hoping that this virtual world will be so compelling that you won’t just visit. They’re hoping you’ll live there.

That, unfortunately, could have some very weird and very messy consequences for the human brain. (Read More)