Ebola Vaccine Cuts Fatality Even in People Who Were Infected Before the Jab, New Study Shows

(STAT News) – A new study has shown that people vaccinated against Ebola who still developed the disease had a substantially lower risk of dying than people who were not vaccinated, even if they received the vaccine when they were already infected with the virus. It confirms just how major an advancement the Ebola vaccine remains; the study is the first to show that in addition to preventing infections, the vaccine can save some people who are already sick with the often fatal disease. (Read More)