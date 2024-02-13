Stem Cell Study Offers Clue to South Asians’ Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

(STAT News) – A growing body of data show that South Asians are at greater risk of developing heart disease than white people, and they tend to get complications at younger ages, but it’s not been fully clear what explains this disparity. A new study suggests one potential reason is that South Asians have a decreased ability to repair blood vessels that get injured from cardiovascular problems.

In a small trial comparing people of South Asian and white European descent, researchers found that South Asian people had lower levels of certain stem cells that are critical in regenerating blood vessels, according to the study, published Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. (Read More)