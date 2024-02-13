Paraquat Pesticide Maker Used “Weak” Data on Parkinson’s

(BBC) – A chemical manufacturer facing legal action over alleged links between its pesticide and Parkinson’s Disease ignored key health records in studies. Syngenta insists there is no evidence of a Parkinson’s link to the toxic Paraquat, which is made in the UK. But the BBC has seen legal documents in which it admits it only looked at death certificates, rather than the medical records, of workers at its Widnes site. Syngenta is fighting legal action by thousands of farmers in the US. (Read More)