Frozen Eggs May Have Been Damaged by Faulty Liquid at London Clinic

(BBC) – More than 100 women who had eggs and embryos frozen at a leading clinic have been told they may have been damaged due to a fault in the freezing process. The clinic, at Guy’s Hospital in London, said it may have inadvertently used some bottles of a faulty freezing solution in September and October 2022. But it said it did not know the liquid was defective at the time. The fertility regulator, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), is investigating.

It is believed that many of the 136 patients affected have subsequently had cancer treatment since having their eggs or embryos frozen, which may have left them infertile. This means they now may not be able to conceive with their own eggs. (Read More)