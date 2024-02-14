Apple Vision Pro: What Does It Mean for Scientists?

(Nature) – Apple’s virtual-reality (VR) headset, the Vision Pro, was released only 10 days ago — but scientists are already grappling with some of the research implications. Researchers say that the headset could be a watershed in the path towards widespread VR use, and that its high precision could aid research tasks and analogue activities such as surgery. All have implications for human behaviour, opening up a torrent of research questions for scientists. (Read More)