More Babies Are Being Born Prematurely in the U.S. Doctors Aren’t Sure Why.

(The Hill) – A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the preterm birth rate went up 12 percent between 2014 and 2022. Doctors are not entirely sure what is driving the increase, but multiple factors are likely playing a part, according to Dr. Manisha Gandhi, chair of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Clinical Practice Guidelines Committee. She said factors impacting both pregnant people and their environments should be considered. (Read More)