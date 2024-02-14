US Judge Blocks Ohio Law Restricting Children’s Use of Social Media

(Reuters) – A federal judge on Monday prevented Ohio from implementing a new law that requires social media companies, including Meta Platform’s Instagram and ByteDance’s TikTok, to obtain parental consent before allowing children under 16 to use their platforms.

Chief U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley in Columbia agreed with the tech industry trade group NetChoice that the law violated minors’ free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment. (Read More)