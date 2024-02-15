From Bone Smashing to Chin Extensions: How ‘Looksmaxxing’ Is Reshaping Young Men’s Faces

February 15, 2024

(The Guardian) – Looksmaxxing has existed for at least a decade, but has exploded in recent months from obscure forums and Reddit pages into mainstream social media – and TikTok in particular. Impossibly chiselled jaws, pouty lips and cheekbones as high as the Egyptian pyramids are prized, along with “hunter” eyes (those angled slightly downwards towards the nose – a positive canthal tilt).

Looksmaxxing influencers have gained huge followings, while algorithms promote videos watched by millions. (Read More)

