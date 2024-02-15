‘I Was Terrified’: Black Women May Prefer Black OB-GYNs Due to Fear of Discrimination, Dying During Pregnancy

(NBC News) – Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill conducted a series of interviews and focus groups with 32 Black women ages 27 to 34 about their past experiences with obstetric care, along with their perspectives about having a Black obstetrician. The study’s findings were presented Wednesday at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine’s annual meeting in National Harbor, Maryland.

Women who spoke to the researchers brought up their fear that their pregnancies may kill them. (Read More)