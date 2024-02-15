‘I Was Terrified’: Black Women May Prefer Black OB-GYNs Due to Fear of Discrimination, Dying During Pregnancy

February 15, 2024

A doctor and a woman talking

(NBC News) – Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill conducted a series of interviews and focus groups with 32 Black women ages 27 to 34 about their past experiences with obstetric care, along with their perspectives about having a Black obstetrician. The study’s findings were presented Wednesday at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine’s annual meeting in National Harbor, Maryland.

Women who spoke to the researchers brought up their fear that their pregnancies may kill them. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Human Dignity, News, Reproductive Ethics, Women's Health

Ad