Abortion Pills That Patients Got Via Telehealth and the Mail Are Safe, Study Finds

February 16, 2024

a person typing on a laptop

(NPR) – In March, the Supreme Court will hear a case about mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. A key question in that case is: Was the Food and Drug Administration correct when it deemed the drug safe to prescribe to patients in a virtual appointment?

A study published Thursday in Nature Medicine looks at abortion pills prescribed via telehealth and provides more support for the FDA’s assessment that medication abortion is safe and effective. (Read More)

