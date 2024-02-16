FDA Approves Drug to Reduce Accidental Food Allergies

(Medscape) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved omalizumab (Xolair, Genentech) for reducing allergic reactions to foods in adults and most children. The drug is meant to be taken regularly by patients with food allergies to reduce the risk for reactions, including anaphylaxis, in case of accidental exposure to one or more allergens. The injection is not approved for emergency treatment of an allergic reaction. (Read More)