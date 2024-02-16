FDA Approves Groundbreaking Treatment for Advanced Melanoma

(NBC News) – The Food and Drug Administration on Fridayapproved a new cancer therapy that could one day transform the way a majority of aggressive and advanced tumors are treated.

The treatment, called Amtagvi, from Iovance Biotherapeutics, is for metastatic melanoma patients who have already tried and failed other drugs. It’s known as TIL therapy and involves boosting the number of immune cells inside tumors, harnessing their power to fight the cancer. (Read More)