Opioid Cravings Were Reduced by Anti-Obesity Drug in Small Study

(STAT News) – The GLP-1 medication liraglutide significantly reduced opioid cravings in a small analysis presented on Saturday. It is the first randomized controlled trial to test anti-obesity drugs against opioid addiction, which kills around 80,000 people in the U.S. each year.

Among 20 patients for opioid use disorder, those on liraglutide experienced a 30% reduction in opioid cravings over the three-week study, with this effect evident at even the lowest liraglutide dose, according to data presented here at the American Association for the Advancement of Science conference. (Read More)