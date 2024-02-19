The Complicated Connections Between Weight Loss Drugs and Mental Health

(STAT News) – While we wait for more data to clarify the relationship between GLP-1s and mental health, it is crucial for endocrinologists — who prescribe most of these drugs — and psychiatrists to work together to address the tangled connections between body weight and mental health. An endocrinologist needs a psychiatrist’s expertise from the top down, and a psychiatrist needs an endocrinologist’s expertise from the body up. (Read More)