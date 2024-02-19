Europe Faces Loneliness Epidemic Head-On

(Medscape) – How big is the problem? According to the first-ever European Union (EU)–wide survey on loneliness, EU-LS 2022, conducted by the Joint Research Centre (JRC), around 13% of 20,000 respondents reported feeling lonely most or all of the time in the 4 weeks preceding the survey. People in Ireland, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, and Greece felt the loneliest, while the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Croatia, and Austria reported the lowest levels of loneliness. (Read More)