Europe Faces Loneliness Epidemic Head-On

February 19, 2024

aerial view of a crowd of people

(Medscape) – How big is the problem? According to the first-ever European Union (EU)–wide survey on loneliness, EU-LS 2022, conducted by the Joint Research Centre (JRC), around 13% of 20,000 respondents reported feeling lonely most or all of the time in the 4 weeks preceding the survey. People in Ireland, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, and Greece felt the loneliest, while the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Croatia, and Austria reported the lowest levels of loneliness. (Read More)

Posted in Culture, Global Bioethics, Mental Health, News, Public Health

