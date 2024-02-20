The Powerful Constraints on Medical Care in Catholic Hospitals Across America
February 20, 2024
(KFF Health News) – The Catholic Church's directives are often at odds with accepted medical standards, especially in areas of reproductive health, according to physicians and other medical practitioners. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' clinical guidelines for managing pre-labor rupture of membranes, in which a patient's water breaks before labor begins, state that women should be offered options, including ending the pregnancy.