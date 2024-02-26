A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available

February 26, 2024

European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 32, no. 2, 2024) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “From Mendel to multi-omics: Shifting Paradigms” by Tesfaye B. Mersha 
  • “A Framework for Evaluating long-term Impact of Newborn Screening” by Shona Kalkman, et al.
  • “Parents’ Attitudes towards Research Involving Genome Sequencing of their healthy Children: A qualitative Study” by Christina Di Carlo, et al.

 

 

 

Posted by

Posted in Genetic Ethics, Journal Articles, Pediatric, Research Ethics

Ad