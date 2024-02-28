A New Edition of Public Health Ethics is Now Available
February 28, 2024
Public Health Ethics (vol. 16, no. 3, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Health as Complete Well-Being: The WHO Definition and Beyond” by Thomas Schramme
- “Healthiness as a Virtue: The Healthism of mHealth and the Challenges to Public Health” by
Micha? Wieczorek and Leon Walter Sebastian Rossmaier
- “How to Design Consent for Health Data Research? An Analysis of Arguments of Solidarity” by Svenja Wiertz