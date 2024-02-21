1 in 6 Children Malnourished in Northern Gaza: UN

(The Hill) – A growing number of children in Gaza are “acutely malnourished” and isolated in the northern part of the territory as Israel pushes forward with expanding its military operations in the region, according to a study by UNICEF.

The report, published this week by the Global Nutrition Cluster — an aid partnership led by UNICEF — found 1 in 6 children younger than 2 years old in northern Gaza are malnourished, with an estimated 3 percent of this group experiencing a severe form of wasting, or being underweight for their age and height.