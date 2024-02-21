A Watershed Moment for Cancer Therapies Has Arrived

(Axios) – While CAR-T has been successful in some blood cancers, it’s not yet been approved for solid tumors, which make up about 90% of cancer types. The new therapy class — tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, or TIL — uses immune cells from a patient’s tumor to mount a long-lasting defense.

Driving the news: The Food and Drug Administration last week gave the first-ever accelerated approval of a TIL to Iovance Biotherapeutics' melanoma therapy Amtagvi. It was hailed as a major milestone as a growing pipeline of TIL candidates could eventually be deployed against a range of other cancers.